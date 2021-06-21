How to file for a Child Tax Credit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Raising a child in today’s society can burn a hole right through your pocket. However, today is Child Tax Credit Awareness Day, which means there is hope.

“The child tax credit is a lifeline to the middleclass and will cut child poverty by 55% this year,” said Congresswoman Rosa Delauro.

Starting July 15, parents will have that relief they’ve been looking for if they have filed their taxes.

The average benefit for 33,400 households in Connecticut is $2,600. For families with a child in poverty, they will receive $4,300 on average.

That averages out to about $250-300 per month. But for families who have yet to file their taxes, or considered as non-filer there is help, thanks to a non-profit organization called TEAM. They serve Milford and the Greater Naugatuck Valley.

“We provide basic tax return assistance to any house hold with an income at or below $57,000 a year, with certificated, trained IRS volunteers,” said David Morgan, CEO of TEAM, Inc. “There’s additional relief to hard working families who really need it the most because of the American Rescue Plan.

If you’re a parent looking for information about how to go about filing for the child tax credit, TEAM Inc. is hosting an event. The number to call is (203) 736-5420.