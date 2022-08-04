NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The intense heat continues, and Thursday is expected to be one of the most uncomfortably hot days of the week.

Blasting the air conditioner may seem like the only option to stay cool, but that means spending a lot of money in the process. Everyone wants to stay safe and cool, and so everyone should be utilizing their AC.

But, there are ways to save some money while you do.

Instead of turning the AC to 68 degrees, raise it a few degrees instead. Every degree you go up, Eversource said the unit will use 1-3% less electricity. And if you have central air with floor vents, make sure they are not covered by furniture.

Experts also said it is important to keep your AC properly maintained. That may be more of a spring job, however, as AC professionals are incredibly busy with the rising temperatures and demand.

“When it gets hot there are a lot of calls that come in, so there’s a lot of people obviously that may not be tuning up their systems in the spring or not replacing it. They’re Just trying to get through another week, month or year,” said Bob Bradley, from Air Specialities, Air Conditioning, and Heating.

Some other tips experts said will help you keep cool include closing the blinds or curtains to keep the warm sun out. They also said that grilling outside is a better option than cooking indoors, where heat can become trapped in the kitchen.

And, experts say to remember the little things like switching to LED light bulbs and energy-efficient appliances. This will help with your bill year-round.

Thursday and Friday are days you need the air conditioning. The state has enacted its extreme hot weather protocol due to the incredibly high temperatures, which started on Tuesday and ends Friday at 8 p.m.

Libraries are a great place to cool off for those who do not have AC or c central air. To find a cooling center near you, go to WTNH.com or simply call 2-1-1.