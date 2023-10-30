NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Just a couple of days ago, temperatures were in the 80s and now we have frost in the forecast, which means it’s time to get your house ready for winter.

The first step starts right outside. Many of your outdoor plants can be brought inside during the colder months.

Next up, take care of your outdoor spigots and it starts down in the basement. You can often follow your water line from the spigot all the way back to where the water shut-off valve is, and turn the valve closed. In some instances, you may have a drain that allows you to drain that water all the way out of that spigot. If you can do that, it’ll help protect it from the freezing cold winter temperatures that are on the way.

Next up, if you heat by forced air, make sure you change the air filter before you kick the heat on. The manufacturer’s recommendation is as often as 90 days.

Also, as temperatures cool down, your pipes are going to struggle a little bit more to get the hot water to your house. Putting some insulation around those pipes will only cost a couple of dollars and can make a huge difference in keeping your water hot when it reaches your sink or your shower.

Winter can wreak havoc on your prized possessions and outdoor furniture. Make sure to either bring your furniture inside to your basement or cover it up.