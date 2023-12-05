NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — December is officially here and while there’s no snow on Connecticut grounds yet, it’s never too early to prepare.

Meteorologically speaking, Connecticut residents should have already seen their first snow. David Katz, the owner of Goody’s True Value Hardware in East Haven said that without the snow, the shovels aren’t selling in store.

“The day before, once you listen to Channel 8 and they sat it’s actually coming, people actually go crazy,” Katz said.

Instead of running to the stores last minute, Katz is recommending people to get their snow inventory now.

“Make sure you have a shovel and ice melt this way if you’re stuck in your house you’ll be able to get out safely,” Katz said.

Things like shovels and windshield wiper fluids are important to remember as the weather gets colder. Both of these items come in different types, giving customers multiple options to best clean off the snow.

“When that snow comes, that snow needs to be moved before it gets frozen to the ground,” said Gerard Adinolfi, sales manager of G&H Equipment and Sales in North Haven. “Timing is everything with snow.”

Experts recommend starting your snowblower now so you can pinpoint any problems before the snow arrives. The number one culprit of a broken snowblower is old gas, experts said.

“Stale old gas because the gas we burn today has ethanol in it and ethanol is not good on our fuel systems,” Adinolfi said.

To fix the issue, there are several maintenance tips that residents can do themselves.

“Oil, fuel filter, spark plugs, that stuff a typical homeowner or commercial guy can do on his own to ensure that the machine is going to run good all winter long but again every few years you should bring it to the dealer to do the major thorough lookover,” Adinolfi said. “The belts are the main thing.”

The winter months can be the most wonderful time of year as long as residents stay prepared.