How to prepare your car for Friday’s snowstorm

Conn. (WTNH) — Friday’s storm could mean a very slippery commute to work for many.

People are being urged to stay off the roads if they can. If you cannot, you will want to make sure your car is all set.

One thing you will definitely want to have before a storm is good tires. If you already have them, you will be able to better handle driving in the snow and get more traction.

If not, it might be a little too late for that now, but there are some things you can do yourself and you do not have to go to a mechanic.

Make sure you have a scraper in your car. You will also want to make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition and that your wiper fluid is full.

“Windshield wipers, if they stick to your windshield and they’re not new, when you try to use the windshield wipers they might rip, tear and then you’ll be stuck because the salt on the windshield will turn white and you won’t be able to see. Hence the reason you need to fill up your windshield wiper fluid,” said Rich Lombardi of Lombardi Tire & Auto.

In addition to that, have an emergency roadside kit, jumper cables, a warm blanket or clothes in your car in case you break down. You can get these items at a local hardware or car parts store.

It is a good idea to fill up your tank with gas too. It might be a good idea to do that on your way home Thursday night, especially if you have to head to work during the storm Friday morning.