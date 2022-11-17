SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’ll cost you more to feed your family for Thanksgiving this year as shoppers continue to spend more at the grocery store.

Grocery shopping for Thanksgiving isn’t what it used to be, as consumers take on the burden of higher prices.

“She went shopping and spent $100 and felt like she got nothing in her cart,” one shopper and Southington resident Chris Fiorillo said, noting that he wasn’t sure how much food to buy, and based on the number of guests, that’s “a couple hundreds dollars, easy.”

Fiorillo now keeps his grocery list small – taking into account the price volatility.

“I’ve never noticed before the price of legit food can change daily,” Fiorillo said. “Every single day, like gas prices, up and down.”

At 7.7% for the end of October, inflation still is very much a problem.

“You’d think we have the supply, prices should go down,” John Salerno, owner of Tops, said. “They’re not going down. The damage has already been done, I hope we can see a day where prices drop. They have too. People can’t live like this.”

Every Thanksgiving meal tracked by the American Farm Bureau Federation rose in cost this year except one: cranberries, which actually dropped 14%.



Price of a 16 pound turkey is $28.96 on average this year – up 21% from 2021.

The biggest price increase was stuffing – up a whopping 69%.

“We were spoiled for such a long time paying relatively low prices so now it’s a bit shocking its one thing when things go up gradually,” Southington shopper Chris Viera said. “But now its like boom, like right away.”

Data suggests it’ll cost families a 20% increase in a Thanksgiving grocery bill, as prices of items are up across the board. At Tops, the sales they offer, like for the turkeys, benefit the consumer, but is hurting them a lot financially.

“The price per turkey costs me 1.79 per pound we have it on sale for 99 cents, plus a $5 coupon,” Salerno said. “So we just watch it go out the door.”

There’s also the credit card fees.

“Now I’m paying over $60,000 in credit card fees,” Salerno said. “I’m not a big guy. This is what it [has] come too. This is what’s added to the cost for the consumer doing business. You think you’re not paying for it, but you are.”

Smart shopping tips include choosing store brands, checking out multiple stores, and remembering to check the coupons at the front of the store.

“My girlfriend is big on couponing currently she is couponing everything,” Viera said. “She never was befor,. Now it’s a big deal.”

There is also some good news with frozen turkeys, as they are expected to drop 14% in price this week. Most grocery store are offering deals.