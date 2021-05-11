How you can get extra money to go towards your monthly internet bill

Conn. (WTNH) — Listen up – you could be eligible for money to go towards your monthly internet bill.

Starting tomorrow, $3 billion is available to all Americans to pay for Broadband Internet. You could get up to $50 a month or up to $75 if you live on tribal lands.

Once the money runs out, it’s out. So, state leaders are urging Connecticut neighbors to be the first in line. They estimate hundreds of thousands of people could qualify.

Executive Director of CT Commission for Educational Technology Doug Casey said, “The importance of the internet is it can’t be overstated and you look at all the different aspects of our lives that we depend on being online for whether it’s remote learning that really got students and teachers through the end of last year and beginning of this year or it’s telehealth.”

You could qualify if you use SNAP, Medicaid, or other Lifeline benefits. Also, if your child gets free or reduced lunch or if you lost a chunk of income during the pandemic.

To apply or see if you qualify head to getemergencybroadband.org.