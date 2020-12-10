How you can help fill a purse for survivors of domestic violence

(WTNH) — It’s the little things that can make a world of difference in someone’s life. That’s why a local inspiration speaker is asking for your help to fill a purse for survivors of domestic violence.

Diana Pagano, the founder of the “Make Things Happen” movement, joined Good Morning Connecticut to tell us more in the video above.

They will be taking donations at Daybreak Coffee at 2377 Main Street in Glastonbury on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

You can also make a donation through their Amazon wish list.