NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifeguards across the state are hanging up their rescue buoys for the season after Labor Day, leaving swimmers responsible for their own safety.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says they had over 90 lifeguards this season. Most lifeguards were looking for summer work and are now heading back to high school or college.

DEEP is cautioning people that swimming is now at your own risk.

In order to ensure safety, DEEP is advising people to stick to designated swimming areas, not to drink alcohol and for families to watch their children at all times.

