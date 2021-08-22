Hundreds of CT nursing home residents evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of nursing home residents on the shoreline were evacuated Sunday as a precaution during Tropical Storm Henri.

As a precaution, four nursing homes were evacuated ahead of the storm: Apple Rehab in Guilford (with 70 residents), Old Saybrook, Mystic, and West Haven.

RELATED: List of CT shoreline towns ordering evacuations, opening shelters ahead of Henri

It’s not easy moving people who are in the middle of rehabilitation out of the area into a safer place, so they started doing this 24 hours ago.

They did it as a precaution because it is not easy to move the elderly out, you need charts and medicines and special transportation, and add in the threat of COVID-19.

For those elderly communities they were not threatened by water but power outages, Governor Ned Lamont says they had crews ready to go in in place if it happened.

“In terms of generators and such, we have standby power to back that up, which is particularly concerning in places like nursing homes,” the governor explained Sunday.

Workers say it’s going to take a couple of days to get everybody back into the nursing homes again. There’s no rush and they want to make sure they do it right. So the good news is the system worked well and there were no problems with the storm.