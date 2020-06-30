Hundreds of CT students take part in ‘Covid-19 Computing Challenge’ to adjust to new normal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Distance learning provided some unique opportunities for students in Connecticut. Tuesday, the state showed off some of the notable submissions from the Lt. Governor’s “Covid-19 Computing Challenge.”

“That speaks to the resilience of the students in Connecticut and you’re great examples of that, not only in computer science, but just in general so congratulations on that,” said Miguel Cardona State Education Commissioner.

372 entries from nearly 500 students are all apart of the Lt. Governor’s ‘Covid-19 Computing Challenge.’

“My website is a website that is specifically to cure boredom,” said Lila Gow, 7th Grade Student.

For many students they had to adjust to a new normal. With this challenge, they came up with ways to deal with Covid-19.

Lila Gow came up with a website full of activities

“I play lacrosse and my season was cancelled so I didn’t have much to do, and maybe another thing to do is I like to bake,” said Gow.

Others came up with apps for a smart phone that could be used to help navigate the pandemic with health tips and other useful tools.

The entries came from students between 3rd and 12th grades from public, private and charter schools.

“We decided more elementary level students can use it,” said Erik Edstrom, 3rd Grade Student.

“I think parents appreciate what you’ve come up with can mainly be done with what you already have on hand, that is so cool. Thank you for that,” said Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz.

A way for students to exhibit their computer science knowledge and for the state to encourage science technology engineering and mathematics specifically with female students.

“We noticed in our challenge that this decline in terms of the number of female participants beginning in grade six,” said Jennifer MIchalek.