HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rain didn’t put a damper on the festivities in Hartford Saturday night, as hundreds came out for ice skating, vendors, and two fireworks shows.



After two years of toned-down festivities, First Night Hartford is back to full strength to ring in the new year. Crews set up the stage early Saturday morning, and nine groups are expected to perform, starting at 6 p.m.



There will also be food trucks and various vendors on Trinity Street and Union Station. Organizers said there’s lots of activities for children as well, so the whole family can enjoy the last day of 2022.



“We’re really excited for this year,” First Night Hartford Event Director Jeff Devereaux said. “Last year, a lot of the indoor events got cut short due to that last minute surge but this year we’re back in full for the first time since the first night in 2020 celebration so we’re really excited to be back. We have a great program for the day, we hope people come out.”



The programs are still happening, rain or shine. And if you are worried about the rain, organizers there’s several indoor events to check out.



A fireworks show will start at midnight to ring in the new year.