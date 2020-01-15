Hundreds walk away with winter garments at Saint Francis coat drive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Wednesday is distribution day at Saint Francis Hospital‘s Mount Sinai campus. Hundreds of people walked away with new winter coats.

It wasn’t just about coats either. We’re talking snow pants, sweaters, boots, hats gloves, anything folks need to make sure they stay warm.

It checks a lot of boxes, the right size and the right price.

“It’s great because I don’t have to worry about buying something with money I don’t have. I don’t have it. It is what it is. So I feel like I’m blessed to have this coat and the opportunity to get a coat,” said Angela Warmington, Hartford.

Hearing things like that is why Elsa Kortright has volunteered for more than 30 years for the Saint Francis Food Bank.

“I love it because these are my people down here,” said Elsa Kortright, volunteer.

Volunteers like her have hosted this coat drive for about two decades. She’s earned a nickname over the years.

“I have a good heart. I love hugs, I give people hugs and that’s why she calls me Mama Elsa. Because I give her a hug,” said Kortright.

Volunteers handed out nearly 300 coats Wednesday to adults and children. Anyone who needed one could come in, no questions asked, all of it free.

“The coat fits perfectly. It fits just the way I want it to. It has a hood and it’s the perfect coat. I can feel that I’m warm already,” said Warmington.

With smiles like that, Kortright just wishes she could help more. Sometimes folks leave empty handed.

“We need a lot of large because there’s a lot of people that don’t fit what we have here. If you notice a lot of people are large and they don’t fit their coats,” said Kortright.

So you heard her there, they need large sized coats. Like an XXL kids. If you have something like this, click here.