Husband of Congresswoman Jahana Hayes tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Jahana Hayes announced Thursday her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Hayes made the following statement regarding her husband, a first reponder for the City of Waterbury:

This week, my husband, a first responder in the City of Waterbury was exposed to and tested positive for COVID-19 at his workplace. I am incredibly grateful that at this time he seems to be healthy and asymptomatic.” Congresswoman Jahana Hayes

Hayes also relayed that she was tested for COVID-19 as well and results came back negative. She and her family will be quarantining for the next two weeks.

“While some are clamoring to return to Washington to conduct in-person business, this test result in my own family has reinforced that we still have a ways to go – and there is still real danger in a premature return to regular order for Congress and the country, without appropriate precautions,” she continues.