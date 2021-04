HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally is taking place in Hartford Tuesday in support of a bill that would provide HUSKY health coverage to undocumented workers regardless of immigration status.

The proposed bill would provide HUSKY benefits to anyone eligible, regardless of immigration status.

There are currently 120,000 undocumented workers in Connecticut, and they contribute $145 million in state and local taxes each year.

The rally will take place at noon at the State Capitol.