Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday that Medicaid, or HUSKY, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) were approved to extend coverage for twelve months after pregnancy.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) approved the extension. CMS said the extension will affect around 4,000 Connecticut residents who would have lost coverage after 60 days. HUSKY clients will have twelve months of coverage to address postpartum health needs, including childbirth recovery, any complications, and mental health or chronic health needs.

Gov. Lamont said he’s “thrilled” with the extension, which came to fruition in hopes of addressing maternal health across the state.

“With this extension, approximately 4,000 residents will be able to receive the care they need after childbirth,” Gov. Lamont said. “This will allow health car providers to provide care for their patients for a longer time frame, while addressing maternal mortality and morbidity.”

Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner and former practicing OB-GYN Deidre Gifford said that she has seen first-hand how this coverage will help patients, as she’s had conversations with patients who suffered from chronic conditions like depression and diabetes.

“As their six weeks of post-partum coverage was expiring, we would brainstorm and strategize and plot how they could continue to get needed care,” Gifford said. “It was always inadequate and agonizing and infuriating for me and for them. Until we are at a place where everyone has health care coverage in our country, this is another step in the right direction.”

Those already enrolled in HUSKY Health will automatically receive the extended coverage. Anyone who is not enrolled can apply through Access Health CT here.