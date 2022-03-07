(WTNH) – I-Heart Media Connecticut is getting ready for International Women’s Day on Tuesday. The company’s four radio stations are coming together at 1 p.m. on March 8 for a panel discussion featuring women in Connecticut.

It’s all about celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and the importance of inclusion.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has been named the keynote speaker of the event.

If you join the livestream, you could win a $100 Lux, Bond & Green gift card. The livestream will take place here and across the Facebook pages of My CT Community, The River 1059 FM, Country 925 FM, KISS 957 FM, and KC 101 FM.