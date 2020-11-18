‘I think the governor is in a tricky spot’: State leaders weigh in on whether CT should roll back to tighter COVID-19 restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The daily COVID numbers show a positivity rate of 5.98 percent in Connecticut as of Wednesday. Governor Ned Lamont is being pushed publicly by at least one big-city mayor to roll back to tighter restrictions.

Tighter restrictions mean no indoor dining and a look at gyms and churches. He clarifies the rollback would be more of a Phase 1.1, rather than spring’s Phase 1.

“I think the governor is in a tricky spot.” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker knows he’s putting his political neck out by publicly challenging the Governor of his own party. But he says public safety comes first. “I’m not gonna shy away from expressing my opinion on what I think we need to do.”

With spikes in COVID cases statewide, local leaders are in a tough spot. Many privately want to shut down, but know financially it would ruin their communities.

Governor Lamont has said publicly he is “leading with public health” and “looking at the cost-benefit of what works.” He adds he is looking into indoor dining and gyms, but nothing is certain.

Commissioner David Lehman from DECD the State Department of Economic and Community Development says, “We want to make sure if we take any further action that it’s done in a coordinated action where it will have maximum impact.”

Lehman is in charge of the state’s business sector rules. The entire state is under phase 2.1. Locals do not have the option to roll back on their own.

“Ultimately it will be up to the governor if more flexibility is granted, but I think our view and this has worked well to date… when the state has a very similar level of virus let’s have statewide rules and apply them consistently and communicate them.”

$7 billion in federal paycheck protection money is gone. Cares Act funding has dried up. Congress is not acting. $59 million in state grants are making a dent, but many say it’s not enough.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says “Regardless of what phase we are in, regardless of what the formal restrictions are, our small businesses are getting battered right now.”

Should Gov. Lamont tap the $3 billion rainy day fund to help businesses?

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim understands somethings got to give. Responding to whether officials should tap into the rainy day fund, “I can totally see the reluctance to do that, but at the end of the day, we’ve got families to protect and business to protect.”

Bronin adds, “I think we should have a serious conversation about what other sources of revenue can be used. The economic devastation here is not going to be short-lived.”



Mayor Elicker tells News 8 he knows the governor has the best interest of the state in mind and these decisions are complicated. But Elicker says, “I think it’s the right thing to tighten up now.”