‘I was blue, I was gone’: Postal worker hailed as hero for saving public works employee’s life

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – A local letter carrier is being hailed a hero. He saw a public works employee hit the ground and jumped into action until help arrived.

Grandfather and father, Edward Bomba, was helping direct traffic while his crew was fixing a road on Walnut Street when his heart shut down. Edward was on the ground convulsing. That’s when USPS postal worker, Robert Dillon, saw him and started chest compressions until help arrived. Edward was on a ventilator for three days.

“People don’t survive what he went through,” said his wife Lisa Bomba.

Edward said, “I was blue, I was gone.”

He just got out of the hospital and gave Dillon a call. He said, “Thank you for being there for me. I said if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here.”

Lisa said, “To call him and say, ‘Thank you’ was like such an understatement because thank you isn’t even enough. I don’t even think he realizes what he did. I mean he literally saved his life.”

Dillon told them, he once had a medical emergency and no one helped him for 20 minutes. So, he vowed to always help others in similar situations Lisa tells us they’re planning a ceremony for him at the post office to say thank you.