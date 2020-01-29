‘I would not have loved him any differently’: Fiancée of late Aaron Hernandez speaks about rumors about his sexuality following Netflix docuseries

(ABC NEWS/WTNH) — Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, is putting an end to rumors about Hernandez’s sexuality following the release of Netflix’s docuseries “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.”

The three-part series tells the stories story of the football-star- turned-convicted killer and touches on his rumored sexuality.

In a sit-down interview, Jenkins-Hernandez told ABC News’ Amy Robach that Hernandez did not express that he was gay or bisexual, and if he did, she “would not have loved him any differently.”

TOMORROW ON GMA: The fiancee of the late Aaron Hernandez is speaking out for the first time since the release of a Netflix new docuseries on the life of the football-star turned-convicted killer, including rumors about his sexuality. https://t.co/00bikVhYPU — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

In 2015, Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end, was found guilty of killing Odin Lloyd, the 27-year-old fiancé of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister, who was found shot to death in a suburb of Boston about two years earlier.

He killed himself in his jail cell in 2017. Prior to his death, the topic of his sexuality was widely discussed.

In the docuseries, which was released in January, friend and teammate Dennis Sansoucie said the two engaged in a sexual relationship while in high school.

Jenkins-Hernandez told ABC News that she knew of Sansoucie, but doesn’t know him well and he wasn’t very involved in Hernandez’s adult life.

“You start to feel for people that may be hiding inside how they really feel,” she said through tears. “And I– I feel awful for that.”

Jenkins-Hernandez, who was engaged to Hernandez during the time of his suicide and shares a daughter with him, said he was “certainly a man to me. There was no behavior that made me think differently.”

She said if he were hiding his sexuality, she wishes he would have been open with her about it.

“I would not have loved him any differently. I would’ve understood. Yes, of course, it would’ve been hard to watch somebody walk away or to live a different life. But it’s not shameful.”

The full interview will air Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 a.m. on “GMA.”