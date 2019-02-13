Icy conditions are in sight for Connecticut
(WTNH) - Many school districts including New Haven have already announced delays due to the icy conditions, schools in Hartford will be closed again on Wednesday, leaving many sidewalks and cars to be covered in ice in the morning.
"It's slippery, I see a lot of people fall."
The snow blowers, and throwers, shovels and plows are out on Tuesday night pushing back the snow, but now a layer of ice is starting to build overnight.
"I have to be at work early so what are you going to do to take care of that ice? I don't know? Salt?"
Right now, it's soft fluffy white snow, but once the layer of sleet and freezing rain come down, a little bit of help now goes a long way.
"The first two or three hours for the kids getting on the school bus, so you can use calcium it is the best out there."
Bob Krieger owns Katz hardware in Glastonbury. He says when you first get up in the morning before breakfast, go out and throw down the Icemelt, and then treat your car.
"You just spring it on let it work and then you can scrape it off."
Let the Icemelt sprays work while you're having breakfast, then go out and scrape it off, and if you're worried about slipping on the ice...
"These are for putting on your shoes. They have metal prongs on the bottom that give you grip on the ice. And as you say, when you get older, your balance isn't as good, So these really really help out."
Also keep in mind- while you're worried about the steps or the sidewalk or your car being covered in ice, railings are also very slippery. You put your weight on one of those, you can go down just as easy.
