NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably woke up to a blanket of snow this morning as Mother Nature hit Connecticut once again with a blast of wintry weather.

This time, it was a mixed bag of snow, freezing rain and sleet. While the weather was great for kids who didn’t have to go to school, for people who had to go to work or go outside, the conditions were unfavorable, to say the least.

It’s the type of weather where your windshield wipers and heat must be on simultaneously. A mix of snow and rain created treacherous conditions on the roads.

Fortunately – Sherman Scott was prepared.

“It feels great. I think we needed a little bit of snow,” Scott said. “I got prepared yesterday. I made sure my battery was charged. I made sure I cleaned off most of the car. I put a blanket in the front.”

Scott is a textbook example of how motorists should gear up for the cold weather,

according to mechanic Michael Wise with Megill’s Inc.

“We’ll get a lot of motor vehicle accidents, your occasional flat tire, somebody slides, they’ve got a curve, and dead batteries,” Wise said. “They’ll go out to their car in the mornings, turn them on and they just get ‘tick..tick'”

Wise says when it comes to dead batteries, it’s best to test your vehicle before a cold weather event so it doesn’t become a problem. But if you can’t, he recommends having jumper cables in your car, or a portable jump box, something like that can help.

Tow trucks weren’t the only ones responding to calls Tuesday. Plumber David Rose was out and about responding to freezing pipes. He says while it’s important to keep the heat on in your house or apartment, your pipes can still freeze if there are cold spots in your home where draft and wind can get in.

If your heat isn’t working, Rose recommends getting a space heater until you can fix it and running your faucets to keep the pipes warm.

He stresses to do what you can to stop those pipes from freezing because you could be out thousands of dollars if they do.