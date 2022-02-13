PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman lost control of her vehicle due to the icy roads this morning in Plainfield, police said.

Officials responded to the area of North Sterling Hill Road in Moosup at the intersection of Snake Meadow Hill Road for a report of a one-car crash around 7:25 a.m. Sunday. An ambulance was requested on-scene.

Samantha Roberto, 27, of Chaplin, Conn., was traveling on Snake Meadow Hill Road when she lost control of her car due to the icy road conditions, police said. The car travelled off the roadway and struck a stone wall, causing damage.

Roberto was transported to Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield for possible injuries. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.