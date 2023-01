UNION, Conn. (WTNH) – I-84 Eastbound is CLOSED between Exits 73 and 74 on both sides of the highway due to a two-vehicle Crash.

These weather-related accidents also occurred in the Tolland, Willington and the Ashford area. State police shared resources were deployed including multiple ambulances. The first incident was reported Saturday, January 14 at 5:41 am.