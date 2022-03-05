Conn. (WTNH) — iHeartMedia Connecticut is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special live stream event with a panel of Connecticut women.

The event, sponsored by Pratt & Whitney, is dubbed “iHeartCommunities: Pretty Tough” and will take place on March 8.

Stations The River 105.9 Kiss 95.7, Country 92.5, and KC101.3 will participate, with iHeartCommunities Director of Community Affairs and The River 105.9’s on-air personality Renee DiNino hosting the event.

Attendees will have the chance to celebrate the importance of inclusion, with speakers touching upon the social, economical, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be the keynote speaker, followed by a panel of women speaking throughout the day. Speakers include the President and CEO of Interval House Mary-Jane Foster, officer Aimee Krzykowski of the Berlin Police Department, and the Inaugural CEO of the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority Andrea Barton Reeves.

WFSB-TV Channel 3 reporter and multi-media journalist Ayah Galal will also speak, as well as LCSW President and CEO of the Jordan Porco Foundation Marisa Giarnella.

Those in attendance will also have the chance to win one of three $100 Lux, Bond & Green gift cards.

Stream the event live on March 8 at 1 p.m. via Community Access or on any of the above radio station’s Facebook pages.