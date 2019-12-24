Immigrant students say they can’t seek free college program

(AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the U.S. are upset they can’t participate in a new program that makes Connecticut’s community colleges tuition-free for students who meet certain criteria.

Lucas Codognolla is executive director of the group CT Students for a Dream and said Monday that requiring participants in the state’s new Pledge to Advance Connecticut program to specifically fill out the federal financial aid form means those immigrant students can’t apply.

According to his spokesman, the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities agrees. He says the legislature created the requirement and the law should be improved.