Immigration advocates hold rally in New Haven for more accessible citizenship

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Immigration advocates are demanding permanent protections for 11 million undocumented adults and children striving for U.S. citizenship.

A group called Make The Road Action Connecticut rallied this morning in front of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro’s office in New Haven. They want Congress to deliver on a promise to make citizenship more accessible.

The group is also asking Governor Lamont to not open a detention facility in Middletown for undocumented migrant children.

Congresswoman DeLauro says she supports immigrant rights.