Conn. (WTNH) — A bad flu season in countries like Australia and New Zealand is usually a harbinger of what might be in store for North America.

In 2020, with so many people practicing isolation, mask-wearing and hand washing early, the flu was more easily kept in check, but now things have changed, according to Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President.

This might be the perfect storm for a bad flu season with immunity down and kids not wearing masks at schools.

“If you get infected by a virus, and COVID is a great example, we know that natural immunity does provide a level of protection,” Yale Medicine infectious disease Dr. Richard Martinello said. “The same is true against flu. The action that we need to take is to make sure that we get our vaccinations because that’s going to help us improve our immunity and protect ourselves and our families against the flu.”

Naturally, the big chain drug stores like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are getting ready.

“We do have the bivalent vaccine for the COVID booster in some of our stores,” Genevieve Robinson, CVS District Leader, said. “And if patients are looking for that vaccine, or the flu shot or together, both of them.”

She said they can come into one of the locations to check on availability or go online to schedule an appointment. News 8 reached out to Walgreens and Rite Aid. Rite Aid has flu shots in stores and are scheduling booster shots.

Dr. Martinello said regarding the flu, he still worries about the elderly, and those with heart, kidney or lung disease and those who are pregnant.