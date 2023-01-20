HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Monroe resident is taking the lead as 2023’s Kid Governor.

Connecticut’s Kid Governor-Elect Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez and her Cabinet were officially sworn into office on Friday. The Connecticut Democracy Center hosted the ceremony at Connecticut’s Old State House.

Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez | Photo courtesy CT Democracy Center

Mendez, a fifth-grade student at Monroe Elementary School, was elected by more than 9,400 fifth-graders during the Kid Governor Statewide Election in November. She was one of seven candidates.

So what is Mendez’ plan?

As Kid Governor, Mendez hopes to fulfill her platform, Express and Address Your Feelings, which focuses on anxiety and depression in children.

Mendez will succeed the 2022 Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste of Windsor, who successfully completed a one-year term. His platform, Protecting Our Pets, focused on preventing animal cruelty.