HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday is inauguration day for Connecticut’s newest Kid Governor.

Connecticut’s 5th graders have elected Myra Stanfield from West Hartford as the state’s 5th Kid Governor. She ran on the platform of stopping animal abuse.

Myra will be sworn in by Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz in Hartford Friday morning.