Get ready for a very nice stretch of weather up ahead. Highs for the next handful of days will be in the 60s with lots of sunshine. Our next rain doesn't come in until Friday and that will be rain and no wintry precipitation either. After the rain ends on Saturday, it's back to reality with temps in the 50s and cold temps overnight.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a bit of patchy fog. Overnight lows in the low-mid 30s.