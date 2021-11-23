Independent firm to audit use of federal CARES Act funding by all CT towns, cities

Conn. (WTNH) — State officials are planning to roll out an audit of the usage of federal COVID relief money by all municipalities in Connecticut.

On Nov. 19, the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) notified cities and towns that it has hired an independent auditing firm to review their spending of federal CARES Act money, which municipalities received to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the notification letter below:

This announcement comes after former state rep. and former administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council Michael DiMassa was charged with wire fraud, accused of scamming the city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID relief funds.

John Bernardo, a West Haven City Hall employee, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud following DiMassa’s arrest.

According to the DOJ, as alleged in a criminal complaint, DiMassa and Bernardo formed Compass Investment Group, LLC. Starting in February, the complaint alleges that the LLC fraudulently billed the City of West Haven and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services purportedly provided to the West Haven Health Department that were not performed.

OPM said in the notification letter that CohnReznick LLP is the firm that will review the municipal records. The office said staff will be in touch with municipalities soon to coordinate their engagement with the auditor.