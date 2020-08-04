Inland areas prepare for strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The state is preparing for power outages as strong wind gusts from Isaias are expected Tuesday.

Inland in Meriden, vehicles have been coming in and out at the Department of Public Works. Meriden and other inland areas could be hit hard by this storm with big potential for downed wires and trees, which could mean power outages. As we prepare for Tropical Storm Isaias, we have some reminders from Eversource.

A tornado watch that had been issued for the state’s southern counties has now been expanded to include Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties to the north until 9 p.m. A tornado watch does not mean that a tornado is imminent but more that the conditions create the possibility of tornado activity.

Now it’s not so much the amount of rain that’s the concern, it’s the thunderstorms and the wind. Meteorologist Gil Simmons is forecasting gusts of 50-65 miles per hour for this storm.

So, when you see downed wires: assume they are live, stay away from them, don’t drive over them. Stay as far away from wires and fallen tree limbs, as well as anything they are touching like puddles and metal fences.

If you see downed lines, call 911. It’s the fastest way to report them, and secure that area. They will report it to the appropriate electric company.

News 8 spoke to Frank Poirot, of Eversource, who told us how crews have been preparing by trimming trees limbs that could cause damage but also how they’re incorporating new technology to prevent outages in storms.

“We’ve also been installing smart switches around the state and they help isolate the damage. All the customers won’t be affected by, let’s say, a branch coming down on a line. It’s isolated right down to that immediate area,” said Poirot.

And start charging phones, laptops, flashlights, anything with a battery to get it ready.