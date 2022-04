Conn. (WTNH) — The Institute of Living has been a prominent part of the history of mental health, and it is celebrating a great milestone this year — its 200th anniversary.

This weekend, the Hartford Symphony and the Institute of Living will be partnering to showcase mental health. Dr. Javeed Sukhera, Chief of Psychiatry at the Institute of Living and Hartford Hospital, is discussing the institute.

View the full interview in the video above.