Conn. (WTNH) — Have you thought about applying to law school? In Connecticut, you’re not alone.

According to a new report, conducted by the healthcare law firm federal-lawyer.com, Connecticut ranked among the top five states where residents were interested in becoming lawyers. The report analyzed the number of law school applicants over the past 12 months from each U.S. state and Washington, D.C., per 100,000 people.

Connecticut ranked No. 5 with an average of 23.99 applications per 100,000 people in the state.

It fell behind New Jersey, Massachusetts, and New York. Washington, D.C. took the No. 1 spot with the most law applicants since the start of 2022 with 129.4 applications per 100,000 people — four times the amount of applicants in New York.

A spokesperson for federal-lawyer.com noted that according to the American Bar Association’s latest profile, there are 1.3 million lawyers in the U.S.

“Though this data reveals which states have the most residents actively applying for law school, there are many factors that these future lawyers should take into consideration when choosing which school is right for them,” the spokesperson said. “They may look at the tuition costs, the percentage of successful graduates, the average salary for a lawyer in that state. Location is vital for consideration as this also affections your internship choices, professional networks and post graduate job prospects.”

Law schools in Connecticut include the University of Connecticut School of Law, Quinnipiac University School of Law, and Yale Law School.