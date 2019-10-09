Breaking News
Interior Department seeks to dismiss MGM’s casino lawsuit

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Interior has asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by MGM Resorts challenging the agency’s approval of plans by Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes to open an off-reservation casino in East Windsor.

In a motion filed Monday, the agency said MGM was using “inapplicable legal requirements” in connection with its March approval of changes to two documents needed to finalize plans for the Tribal Winds Casino.

MGM has argued the Department of Interior’s approvals violate federal law and give the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans an “unlawful state-conferred monopoly” on casino gambling in Connecticut.

MGM owns and operates a casino in Springfield, Massachusetts. It has argued it should have the right to compete to operate a casino in Connecticut.

