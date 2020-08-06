Interval House asks CT residents to check on those struggling during the pandemic

(WTNH) — Studies have shown that domestic violence increases during a time of crisis.

With the COVID pandemic bringing isolation, Interval House is encouraging people to reach out to friends and family they think could be struggling with this hard time.

Interval House’s CEO Mary-Jane Foster spoke with News 8 about what you can if you want to help.

Those in need can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799−7233