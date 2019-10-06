Interval House hosts organization’s first domestic violence awareness walk

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Hartford’s Interval House organization hosted their first-ever walk for Domestic Violence Awareness.

On Sunday, October 6 nearly 100 people, including News 8’s Meteorologist Joe Furey, came together in support at the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford.

The walk’s goal was to raise funds for Interval House, the largest domestic violence agency in the State of Connecticut, and to remember those suffering in silence, the survivors and those who were killed by the hands of their partners.

Interval House spoke about their mission to provide services to men, women and children affected by domestic violence to kick-off the walk, and walkers came together in solidarity to walk in silence memorializing those who have been affected.

The mission of the walk was made clear in the chants led by CEO, Mary-Jane Foster: “What do we want?” with participants replying in unison, “To end domestic violence.” Foster continued, “When do we want it?” participants stressed, “Now”.

Teams of friends and family members wearing purple “End Domestic Violence Now” tee shirts, as provided by Interval House upon event registration, came together to raise money in memory or in dedication of a loved one.

A team dedicated to “Justice for Jennifer”, a group vocal about the circumstances surrounding the missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, was also present.

The CEO of Interval House shared statistics stressing the importance of talking about the topic in order to stop the violence and help save a life:

1 in 4 women experience domestic violence

In the U.S., 20 people experience domestic violence every minute

Women ages 18-24 are most commonly abused by intimate partners

1 in 3 female murder victims are killed by intimate partners

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation, you can get help. You are never alone.

The Interval House has 24-hour hotlines and can be reached at: 860-527-0550 or Linea de crisis (Spanish hotline) 1-844-831-9200. All services are free and confidential.