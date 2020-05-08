Interval House to hold virtual gala Saturday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Interval House is Connecticut’s largest nonprofit domestic violence intervention and prevention program.

Now, its biggest fundraiser, like seemingly everything else, is being affected by COVID-19.

“All of the dollars we raise there are unrestricted,” Interval House President and CEO Mary-Jane Foster said. “So, that allows us to increase our financial aid to victims. “

Foster went on to explain that federal and state grants that come in are restricted to a program and a salary.

“They pay maybe 80%, and then we have to fundraise for the other part of that,” Foster said.

Challenges are nothing new to Foster and her staff, but she was glad when a local company stepped in help with the virtual gala.

“None of us knew anything about how to do this,” Foster said. “Slalom [Consulting] here in Hartford volunteered to help us with all of the technical aspects. That has taken an enormous worry off our shoulders.”

One thing that won’t change during Saturday’s gala is a survivor sharing her story.

“A survivor who is just remarkable, and suffered horrific abuse and today is a Ph.D. candidate,” Foster said.

She went on to say that from research, domestic violence increases in times of crisis. Since around the time the pandemic began, Foster said calls related to domestic violence differed by region. In Hartford, they are up around 20%, so four officers were added to the domestic violence unit in the Capital City.

She said she’s happy to hold the gala virtually and still be able to help.

“I think we have about 228 people registered, so we’re gonna hope they all show up in their fuzzy slippers and jammies or their tuxedoes or whatever it may be.”

The gala begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday and be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. More information can be found online.