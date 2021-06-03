Invasive Box Tree Moth detected in Connecticut says state’s agricultural experiment station

(WTNH) — The invasive Box Tree Moth has been detected in Connecticut, according to the state’s agricultural experiment station.

The invasive species was found at one retail nursery in the state on box-wood imported from Ontario, Canada.

The Box Tree Moth is native to east Asia and has become a serious pest in Europe.

If you have bought a box-wood plant within the last few months, inspect it for signs of the moth; that includes green-black silk threads on the plant.

If you spot any signs, please contact the agricultural experiment station and send them a photo.