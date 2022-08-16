Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the harmless name, the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is asking residents to try and prevent the spread of the bug.

According to DEEP, the spotted lanternfly was seen in Connecticut, and the department has declared a quarantine for any movement of any materials to try to prevent the spread of the insect. This includes brush, trees, firewood, pallets, or any other items.

While only a few individuals have spotted the insect in the state, DEEP warns that a potential infestation could be devastating to Connecticut’s agricultural industry.

The insect looks different at various stages in its life; see photos of it with its hind wings drawn and closed below.

Fruit, cosmetic landscape trees, and some crops like grapes and hops are at risk, since spotted lanternflies feed on approximately 60 genera of the trees and plants found across the continent, DEEP said, noting that 47% of the trees in Connecticut are susceptible.

If you come across a spotted lanternfly, DEEP said to kill the insect, if possible. Additionally, do not move any wood or other potentially infested material from the site.

A dead specimen sample can be sent to DEEP via this online submission form, or photos can be emailed with detailed notes of the location finding to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) via reportslf@ct.gov.