Investigation finds Stonington police were tricked by assault suspect

FILE – This combination of July 2020 file photos provided by the Stonington, Conn., Police Department shows Philip Sarner, left, and Emily Orbay. The couple accused of attacking a Black worker at a Mystic, Conn., hotel in June 2020, were able to escape arrest at the scene by tricking Stonington police, according to an independent investigation of the incident. (Stonington Police Department via AP, File)

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — An independent investigation has found that a white couple accused of attacking a Black worker at a Connecticut hotel in June were able to escape arrest at the scene by tricking Stonington police.

The investigation was ordered by town officials and released this week. It found there was no malice or bias by officers who investigated the June 26 incident in Mystic. Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay were arrested in July in Brooklyn, New York, and returned to Connecticut.

RELATED: Local businesses rally to support Mystic Quality Inn clerk injured in racial attack

They face charges including assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias. A message seeking comment was left Thursday with their attorney.