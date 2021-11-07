Investigation underway following fire at Fairfield’s Our Lady of Assumption Church

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fairfield Fire Department is investigating an exterior fire that occurred at a Fairfield church Sunday morning.

The Fairfield Emergency Communication Center responded to a 911 call from a passerby around 1:50 a.m. at 545 Stratfield Road. On scene, the department reported that smoke was emanating through the roof of Our Lady of Assumption Church. Officials said that a total of 31 firefighters helped contain the fire in approximately 45 minutes before they were met by the Bridgeport Fire Department, which was called in to assist with ventilating heavy smoke from the building.

Incident Commander AC Roger Caisse noted in a press release that the notification from the passerby, combined with the team’s swift response, “prevented a multi-million dollar loss of the Church.”

The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The fire marshal’s office is currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

