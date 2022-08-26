BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Johnson sent email messages to employees as a part of a dispute with a Connecticut financial company in August 2020 where she threatened to locate, confront, and murder the company’s president.

Johnson was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri in August of 2020, and in June, she pled guilty to making interstate threats.

She is currently detained.