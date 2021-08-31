IRIS CT assisting Afghans fleeing from their homeland

(WTNH) – For many Afghans trying to flee their homeland, they are now refugees. Tens of thousands are now in need of assistance as they resettle here in the United States and abroad.

The New Haven-based organization IRIS is a big part of that effort.

RELATED: ‘Save the Children’, IRIS helping families in Afghanistan, those fleeing as Taliban takes back control

Executive Director Chris George joined News 8 to talk about what they’re facing right now.

For more information head to https://irisct.org/

Watch the video above for the full interview.