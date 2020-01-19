Is it time for state lawmakers to get a pay raise? One state senator says ‘yes’

(WTNH) — The average pay for Connecticut state representative and senators is about $30-35,000 a year. It’s considered politically risky to event talk about a pay raise, but now a State Senator who is a successful business owner and accepts no legislative pay says it’s time to talk about it.

Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex) says it’s important for the public to know the average legislative compensation is in a very low range.

If the average congressional salary is between $30-35,000/year, that averages out to around $18/hour. That is around the same compensation as a full-time Starbucks employee in Connecticut.

“I think what you’re doing is effectively limiting the field of people that you’re getting at the Capitol.” – Senator Norm Needleman (D-Essex)

Needleman says the low pay limits who can run and serve to those who are young and still living with their parents, or those that are older and don’t need the money, or those that have unique work situations.