Is it too soon to start booking your next vacation

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Some cruise lines are advertising discounting trips starting in August, but is it too soon to book your next trip?

“We’re starting to see some light,” said Sue Schiavone, General Manager, Sanditz Travel Management. “We’re starting to see some bookings for next year. People are really eager to travel. We think we’re going to have a terrific next year.”

Instead of getting cancelations, Schiavone said the travel industry has been giving out sizable incentives to postpone. Some of which include: “125% credit free cancel, free changes [and] up to two years change anything you want basically.

Some cruises are offering cancellations up to 48 hours before sailing a “cruise credit,” which can be used within two years.

“For the people who love to cruise, they’re always going to cruise, and they are just chomping at the bit waiting for these specials to be coming out,” said Schiavone.

A new study by the International Air Transport Association found that 60% of people surveyed anticipated traveling within a couple of months of restrictions lifted. Nearly all felt they would resume flying within half a year.

Sanditz Travel is seeing a lot of interest in U.S. travel with parks like Disney, national parks and river cruises, which have to be booked one year in advance.

Schiavone said the hotel industry is busy making changes with more minimalistic rooms, among other things:

“Room check-in will be on your phone, so even eliminating the room key, sanitizers at the elevators in the hallways,” she said.

Schiavone said some industries will give the traveler the best price guarantee, so if the price goes down, they will get the new value.