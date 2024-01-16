HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Does Connecticut’s state constitution allow for ranked choice voting?

Connecticut’s constitution doesn’t allow it, but neither does it ban ranked choice voting for the state’s higher offices, according to a formal opinion issued by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday.

Tong wrote that it’s a “complex and novel question” in response to Speaker of the House Matt Ritter’s (D-District 1) inquiry.

“This is a close call,” Tong wrote. “But I must conclude that legislation implementing RCV in state general elections would not pass constitutional muster absent a constitutional amendment.”

Under ranked choice voting, voters rank the candidates in order of preference. The candidate who is named as the first choice among the most voters automatically wins. Then, the votes for the last-place candidate are reallocated to other candidates. Each round of elimination continues.

“Our state has never used ranked choice voting; our constitution does not mention it; and I found no evidence that the framers of our constitution intended to authorize it,” Tong wrote.