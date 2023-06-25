The Connecticut River flowing through East Haddam near Gillette Castle State Park in New London County.

KILLINGSWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Skunk Misery Road? How about Reality Road, Bacon Road or Noe Place?

Connecticut has its fair share of streets — and its fair share of ones that make you giggle, scratch your head or maybe both.

People weighed in on their favorite (and strangest) street and road names after Reddit user SyntrophicConsortium asked the question Saturday in Connecticut’s subreddit group.

The overwhelming favorite?

That honor goes to Roast Mill Hill Road in Killingsworth, at 239 votes. The internet was torn over how it got its name, however. According to urban legends, there are two possibilities. Either it’s because a barn burned down, or because a cow was struck by lighting. We’ll let you pick your favorite.

Other mentioned names include: