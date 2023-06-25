KILLINGSWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Skunk Misery Road? How about Reality Road, Bacon Road or Noe Place?
Connecticut has its fair share of streets — and its fair share of ones that make you giggle, scratch your head or maybe both.
People weighed in on their favorite (and strangest) street and road names after Reddit user SyntrophicConsortium asked the question Saturday in Connecticut’s subreddit group.
The overwhelming favorite?
That honor goes to Roast Mill Hill Road in Killingsworth, at 239 votes. The internet was torn over how it got its name, however. According to urban legends, there are two possibilities. Either it’s because a barn burned down, or because a cow was struck by lighting. We’ll let you pick your favorite.
Other mentioned names include:
- Skunk Misery Road in Haddam
- Bread and Milk Road in Vernon
- Fish and Game Road in Tolland
- Old New Hartford Road near Winsted
- East West Hill Road in Barkhamsted
- West West Hill Road in Barkhamsted
- Old Cathole Road in Tolland
- Random Road in Greenwich
- Halloween Boulevard in Stamford
- Johnnycake Lane in New Hartford
- Satan’s Kingdom Road in New Hartford
- Pumpkin Delight Road in Milford
- Reality Road in Oxford
- Axe Factory Road in Ashford
- Noe Place in Beacon Falls
- Twenty Four Bumper Road in Harwinton
- Niederwerfer Road in South Windsor
- Bacon Road in Roxbury
- Obtuse Rocks Road in Brookfield