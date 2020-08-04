Isaias leads to statewide power outages; tornado warning in effect for shoreline area of Middlesex County

(WTNH)– There are thousands of power outages across the state Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm is bringing strong wind gusts which result in damage to power lines and widespread outages.

Just over 24,000 Eversource customers do not have power as of 2 p.m. Residents in Southbury, Norwalk and other areas of southwestern Connecticut are seeing the biggest impact right now.

A tornado warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. for the southern part of Middlesex County, but it has not impacted land at this point.

Currently, there are nearly 2,000 UI customers in Hamden without power. This is due to a transformer fire, according to the Hamden Fire Chief. It is not known if the storm caused the fire.

Eversource reports that they are currently dealing with — power outages with the most being in — For the latest up to date outages for Eversource, click here.

United Illuminating is seeing — for their customers with the most for them being in — For the latest power outages for United Illuminating, click here.